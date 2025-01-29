Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road closed due to vehicle fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are warned of delays as A6007 near Shipley remains closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A6007 Hassock Lane near Shipley is currently closed between Pit Lane and The Copse.

Drivers are urged avoid the area, find alternative routes and allow extra time for any journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called shortly after 4:05pm today to report a vehicle fire in Hassock Lane, Shipley.

“A road closure is currently in place between Pit Lane and The Copse off the A6007. Please take alternative routes.”