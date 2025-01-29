Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road closed due to vehicle fire
Drivers are warned of delays as A6007 near Shipley remains closed.
The A6007 Hassock Lane near Shipley is currently closed between Pit Lane and The Copse.
Drivers are urged avoid the area, find alternative routes and allow extra time for any journeys.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called shortly after 4:05pm today to report a vehicle fire in Hassock Lane, Shipley.
“A road closure is currently in place between Pit Lane and The Copse off the A6007. Please take alternative routes.”
