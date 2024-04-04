Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire road blocked following an accident
Derbyshire drivers have been warned of disruption after an accident closed a road in Derby.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that Ascot Drive in Derby remains closed in both ways between Newmarket Drive and Longbridge Lane. This is due to an accident which happened earlier this afternoon.
Derbyshire Police and Fire and Rescue are at the scene.
It has been reported that traffic in queuing in the area and drivers have been warned of delays.
