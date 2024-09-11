Drivers warned of delays as busy Derbyshire A-road partially blocked due to accident

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Sep 2024

A traffic accident has caused delays on a busy road in Ilkeston.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A6007 Heanor Road in Ilkeston is partially blocked in both ways.

This is due to an accident at Shipley Common Lane this afternoon (September 11).

Inrix has reported that ‘heavy traffic’ has built up on the road and drivers are warned of delays.

