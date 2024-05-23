Drivers warned of delays as accidents leaves busy Derbyshire road closed in both ways
Drivers are warned of delays as heavy traffic is building up on A6 in Whatstandwell.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that A6 in Whatstandwell is currently closed both ways around B5035 Main Road.This is due to a traffic accident earlier this afternoon.
Heavy traffic is building up in the area and drivers are warned of delays.
