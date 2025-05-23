Drivers warned of delays as accident near Horns Bridge Roundabout leaves busy Chesterfield road closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd May 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 14:25 BST

Drivers are facing delays on the A61 (Rother Way) in Chesterfield.

The A61 (Rother Way) outbound is currently closed from the A617 (Horns Bridge Roundabout) to the A619 in Chesterfield.

Inrix, a traffic monitoring website, has reported that this is due to an accident.

Motorists are warned of delays as slow traffic is queueing in the area.

