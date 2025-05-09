Drivers warned of delays as accident leaves one lane closed on busy Derbyshire A-road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 13:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays on the A38 Northbound.

One lane is currently closed on A38 Northbound from A6 Duffield Road (Palm Court Island) to A61 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island) due to an accident.

Drivers are warned of delays as traffic is queueing in the area.

Inrix, a traffic monitoring website, has reported that congestion has built up to the Kingsway Island.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice