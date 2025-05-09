Drivers warned of delays as accident leaves one lane closed on busy Derbyshire A-road
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays on the A38 Northbound.
One lane is currently closed on A38 Northbound from A6 Duffield Road (Palm Court Island) to A61 Alfreton Road (Little Eaton Island) due to an accident.
Drivers are warned of delays as traffic is queueing in the area.
Inrix, a traffic monitoring website, has reported that congestion has built up to the Kingsway Island.
