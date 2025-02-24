Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as one lane is currently closed on A52 Westbound.

The traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane closed is closed on A52 Brian Clough Way from M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Sandiacre) to A5111 Raynesway (Derby).

This is due to an accident earlier this morning.

Motorists are warned of delays as it has been reported that ‘heavy traffic’ has built up in the area.