Drivers warned of delays as accident leaves one lane closed on A38 in Derbyshire
Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as one lane remains closed on A38 Northbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane is currently closed on A38 Northbound due to an accident.
A stretch of the road between Rykneld Road (Littleover Turn Off) and A5111 Kingsway (Kingsway Island) is affected.
Motorists are warned of delays as ‘very slow traffic’ has built up in the area.
