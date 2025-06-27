Drivers warned of delays as accident leaves busy Derbyshire A-road partially closed
Motorists are warned of disruption on the A38 near Alfreton.
One lane is currently closed on the A38 Eastbound from A61 Derby Road (Watchorn Island, Alfreton) to M1 J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield, South Normanton). This is due to an accident.
Motorists are warned of delays as Inrix, a traffic monitoring website, has reported that queueing traffic has built up in the area.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12pm and 12.15 pm.
