Motorists are warned of disruption on the A38 near Alfreton.

One lane is currently closed on the A38 Eastbound from A61 Derby Road (Watchorn Island, Alfreton) to M1 J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield, South Normanton). This is due to an accident.

Motorists are warned of delays as Inrix, a traffic monitoring website, has reported that queueing traffic has built up in the area.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 12pm and 12.15 pm.