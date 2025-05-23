Drivers warned of delays as accident involving motorbike and car leaves Derbyshire road closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd May 2025, 10:29 BST

A road closure is in place and drivers are asked to avoid Derby Road in Swanwick.

The B6179 (Derby Road) is currently closed in both ways between The Green and Hickton Road in Swanwick.

This is due to collision involving a motorbike and a car, which took place earlier this morning (Friday, May 23).

Police have appealed to drivers to avoid the area and Inrix, a traffic monitoring website, has reported that slow traffic has built up.

The B6179 (Derby Road) is currently closed in both ways between The Green and Hickton Road in Swanwick.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Swanwick Hill in Swanwick is currently closed in both directions just south of the junction with Derby Road following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

2Families of those involved are aware. Please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

