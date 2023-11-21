News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Drivers warned of delays as accident closes slip road on M1 in Derbyshire

An entry slip road is currently closed on the M1 Southbound in Derbyshire following an accident.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The M1 Southbound entry slip road remains currently closed at J29A/ A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover). This is due to an accident involving a van and a car.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is currently building up.

National Highways say the incident is not expceded to clear before 6pm.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshire