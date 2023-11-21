Drivers warned of delays as accident closes slip road on M1 in Derbyshire
An entry slip road is currently closed on the M1 Southbound in Derbyshire following an accident.
The M1 Southbound entry slip road remains currently closed at J29A/ A6192 Erin Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover). This is due to an accident involving a van and a car.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is currently building up.
National Highways say the incident is not expceded to clear before 6pm.