Drivers warned of delays – as accident closes one lane on M1 in Derbyshire
One lane remains closed on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane remains closed on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.
This is due to an accident at J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby).
Drivers are advised to allow more time for their journeys as it has been reported that ‘slow traffic’ is building up.
