Drivers warned of delays – as accident closes one lane on M1 in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One lane remains closed on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane remains closed on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

This is due to an accident at J25 A52 Brian Clough Way (Nottingham / Derby).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...