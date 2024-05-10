Drivers warned of delays as accident closes busy Derbyshire road
A515 near Ashbourne is currently closed following an accident
The A515 in Fenny Bentley remains closed in both ways due to an accident between Ashes Lane (Fenny Bentley) and the Thorpe turn-off (Tissington).
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that traffic is queuing in the area.
Derbyshire police published the following statement: "The A515 between Brookwood Farm and Dovedale Manor is currently closed due to a collision. Motorists are asked to please avoid this area and find an alternative route."
