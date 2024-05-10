Drivers warned of delays as accident closes busy Derbyshire road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th May 2024, 15:12 BST
The A515 between Brookwood Farm and Dovedale Manor is currently closed due to a collisionThe A515 between Brookwood Farm and Dovedale Manor is currently closed due to a collision
A515 near Ashbourne is currently closed following an accident

The A515 in Fenny Bentley remains closed in both ways due to an accident between Ashes Lane (Fenny Bentley) and the Thorpe turn-off (Tissington).

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that traffic is queuing in the area.

Derbyshire police published the following statement: "The A515 between Brookwood Farm and Dovedale Manor is currently closed due to a collision. Motorists are asked to please avoid this area and find an alternative route."

