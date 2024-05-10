The A515 between Brookwood Farm and Dovedale Manor is currently closed due to a collision

A515 near Ashbourne is currently closed following an accident

The A515 in Fenny Bentley remains closed in both ways due to an accident between Ashes Lane (Fenny Bentley) and the Thorpe turn-off (Tissington).

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that traffic is queuing in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...