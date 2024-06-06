Drivers warned of delays as accident closes a lane on busy Derbyshire road

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Jun 2024, 09:48 BST
One lane is currently closed on A52 Brian Clough Way and slow traffic is building up.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that one lane remains closed on A52 Brian Clough Way Eastbound from M1 J25 (Nottingham / Derby, Risley) to B6003 Toton Lane (Bardills Island, Stapleford).

This is due to an accident earlier this morning.

Drivers are advised to allow more time for travel as slow traffic is building up.

