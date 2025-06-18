Drivers warned of delays along M1 in Derbyshire this morning – as broken down vehicle leads to slow traffic
Motorists have been warned of disruption along the M1 this morning – with a broken down vehicle leading to slow traffic.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a lane closure along the M1 southbound due to a vehicle having a tire changed.
This has led to slow traffic from Junction 29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and Junction 28 at South Normanton.