Drivers warned of delays along M1 in Derbyshire this morning – as broken down vehicle leads to slow traffic

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jun 2025, 10:11 BST
Motorists have been warned of disruption along the M1 this morning – with a broken down vehicle leading to slow traffic.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a lane closure along the M1 southbound due to a vehicle having a tire changed.

This has led to slow traffic from Junction 29, which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and Junction 28 at South Normanton.

