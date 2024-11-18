Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists have been warned to brace for delays along a busy A-road – amid roadworks taking place this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Grid is undertaking work along the A619 Ringwood Road in Brimington this week – with the roadworks set to be completed on Friday, November 22.

Traffic control measures will be in place until November 22, with multi-way signals in operation along the busy route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers have been warned to expect delays along Ringwood Road while the works are underway.