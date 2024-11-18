Drivers warned of delays along A619 in Chesterfield this week amid roadworks
Motorists have been warned to brace for delays along a busy A-road – amid roadworks taking place this week.
National Grid is undertaking work along the A619 Ringwood Road in Brimington this week – with the roadworks set to be completed on Friday, November 22.
Traffic control measures will be in place until November 22, with multi-way signals in operation along the busy route.
Drivers have been warned to expect delays along Ringwood Road while the works are underway.
