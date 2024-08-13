Drivers warned of delays after crash on busy Derbyshire A-road

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 13th Aug 2024, 07:27 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 07:30 BST
Drivers are being warned of delays this morning, after a crash has closed one lane of a busy Derbyshire A-road

National Highways is reporting that one lane is closed, leading to slow traffic, due to an accident on the A50 Westbound at J2 A6 (Derby / Alvaston).

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8:30am and 08:45am on 13 August 2024.

In the north of the county, Union Road in New Mills remains closed both ways due to sink holes in the road from A6015 Albion Road to Market Street.

A crash is causing delays this morning

