Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash has closed a road in Chesterfield this morning.

Traffic monitoring site INRIX is reporting that Inkersall Road is closed both ways this morning.

There is heavy traffic due to a crash, from Staveley Road to Inkersall Green Road.

Derbyshire Police said “Inkersall Road at Chesterfield, between Tom Lane and Green Road, is currently closed due to a serious collison.

“The road will remain closed for some time and drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.”