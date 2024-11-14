Drivers warned of delays after crash closes road in Chesterfield
Drivers are being warned of delays after a crash has closed a road in Chesterfield this morning.
Traffic monitoring site INRIX is reporting that Inkersall Road is closed both ways this morning.
There is heavy traffic due to a crash, from Staveley Road to Inkersall Green Road.
Derbyshire Police said “Inkersall Road at Chesterfield, between Tom Lane and Green Road, is currently closed due to a serious collison.
“The road will remain closed for some time and drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.”
