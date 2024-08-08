Drivers warned of 90 minutes delays as all traffic temporarily held on M1 in Derbyshire
Derbyshire drivers are warned of long delays on M1 Southbound.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that all traffic is being temporarily on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire due to a collision between a lorry and a car.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
Stationary traffic has built up between Tibshelf Services and J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield).
National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 90 minutes against the expected traffic.
