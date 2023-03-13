Drivers warned of 90 minutes delays after all lanes were closed on M1 in Derbyshire following road traffic collision
Derbyshire drivers have been warned after all lanes closed on M1 following a collision.
All lanes were closed on M1 Northbound northbound between junctions J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
All emergency services including the air ambulance attended the scene following a multiple-vehicle collision.
Traffic caught between J28 and the scene are being currently cleared via lanes 3 and 4 past the scene.
National Highways have urged drivers to allow extra time for their journey as delays of 90 minutes have been reported on the approach.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported traffic is queuing all the way to junction 27 (Hucknall / Underwood).
A strategic diversion route is being installed and National Highways have appealed to the drivers.
National Highways said in the statement: “Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs: Exit at J28.
“At the roundabout take the fourth exit onto the A38 towards Mansfield. Continue forward on to A617.
“Remain on the A617 northbound/westbound to J29. At the roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M1.”
Check back for updates.