News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drivers warned of  90 minutes delays after all lanes were closed on M1 in Derbyshire following road traffic collision

Derbyshire drivers have been warned after all lanes closed on M1 following a collision.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read

All lanes were closed on M1 Northbound northbound between junctions J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

All emergency services including the air ambulance attended the scene following a multiple-vehicle collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic caught between J28 and the scene are being currently cleared via lanes 3 and 4 past the scene.

National Highways confirmed traffic officers are at the scene, and all emergency services, including the air ambulance, are en route.
National Highways confirmed traffic officers are at the scene, and all emergency services, including the air ambulance, are en route.
National Highways confirmed traffic officers are at the scene, and all emergency services, including the air ambulance, are en route.
Most Popular

National Highways have urged drivers to allow extra time for their journey as delays of 90 minutes have been reported on the approach.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported traffic is queuing all the way to junction 27 (Hucknall / Underwood).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A strategic diversion route is being installed and National Highways have appealed to the drivers.

National Highways said in the statement: “Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs: Exit at J28.

M1 Northbound northbound is currently closed between junctions J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
M1 Northbound northbound is currently closed between junctions J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
M1 Northbound northbound is currently closed between junctions J28 (Alfreton / Mansfield) and J29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

“At the roundabout take the fourth exit onto the A38 towards Mansfield. Continue forward on to A617.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Remain on the A617 northbound/westbound to J29. At the roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M1.”

Check back for updates.

DriversDerbyshireMansfieldTrafficChesterfield