Drivers warned of 90-minute delays on M1 in Derbyshire - as two lanes closed

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drivers warned of long delays on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two out of three lanes are currently closed on M1 Southbound after Tibshelf Services.

This is due to a broken down car transporter. The congestion has built up to Junction 29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).

National Highways estimate that there are currently delays of one-and-a-half hours against expected traffic.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireMansfieldChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice