Drivers warned of 90-minute delays on M1 in Derbyshire - as two lanes closed
Drivers warned of long delays on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that two out of three lanes are currently closed on M1 Southbound after Tibshelf Services.
This is due to a broken down car transporter. The congestion has built up to Junction 29 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
National Highways estimate that there are currently delays of one-and-a-half hours against expected traffic.
