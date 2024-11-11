Drivers warned of 90-minute delays on M1 in Derbyshire - as accident leaves two lanes closed
Drivers are warned of long delays on M1 Southbound in Derbyshire this morning.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix reported that one lane is currently closed on M1 Southbound from J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover) to J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield).
This is due to a collision involving a HGV.
Recovery services are currently on the scene and drivers are warned of delays as there is about five miles of congestion on approach to the closures.
National Highways have reported that there are currently delays of 90 minutes as of 10.25 am.
