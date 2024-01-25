Drivers warned of 40-minute delays as busy Derbyshire road blocked following accident involving lorry
A38 Southbound in Ripley is currently blocked and stationary traffic is queuing.
Traffic monitoring website Irix has reported that A38 Southbound in Ripley, near the junction with the A61 Derby, is currently blocked due to an accident involving a car and a lorry.
Stationary traffic is queuing from Hartshay Interchange (Ripley) to B6179 Derby Road (Holbrook).
There are currently delays of 40 minutes.
More to follow.