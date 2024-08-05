Drivers warned of 30-minute-long delays on busy road in Derbyshire village
Derbyshire drivers are warned of long delays in Cromford.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that motorists travelling through A5012 Water Lane in Cromford should expect delays ‘due to holiday traffic’.
Queueing traffic has been reported at Water Lane Eastbound around B5036 Cromford Hill (the Greyhound junction).
Drivers are urged to allow more time for their journeys as currently there are delays of around 30 minutes.
