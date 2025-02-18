Drivers warned of 30-minute delays on M1 in Derbyshire this morning
Drivers are being warned of delays of 30 minutes on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire this morning.
National Highways is reporting very heavy traffic congestion on the M1 southbound between junctions J31 and J29A
There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 9am and 09:15am on 18 February 2025
