Drivers warned of 20 minute delays on M1 in Derbyshire following an incident
Drivers are warned of delays on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.
A traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that stationary traffic is queuing on M1 Northbound, just before Junction 28 with A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield).
This is due to a broken down vehicle blocking the motorway.
National Highways have reported that the traffic is building up and there are currently delays of about 20 minutes.
