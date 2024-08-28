Drivers warned of 20 minute delays on M1 in Derbyshire following an incident

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Aug 2024, 16:47 BST
Drivers are warned of delays on M1 Northbound in Derbyshire.

A traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that stationary traffic is queuing on M1 Northbound, just before Junction 28 with A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield).

This is due to a broken down vehicle blocking the motorway.

National Highways have reported that the traffic is building up and there are currently delays of about 20 minutes.

