Drivers warned as floodwater leaves busy Chesterfield road closed

Drivers are being urged to avoid a road in Hasland as it is currently closed due to floodwater.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Dec 2023, 17:13 GMT
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that Storforth Lane in Hasland, Chesterfield currently remains closed in both directions.This is due to flooding from Ingleton Road to Britannia Road.

Drivers have been urged not to drive through the flood water and to seek alternative routes instead.

