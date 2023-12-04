Drivers warned as flooding leaves busy Derbyshire road closed both ways
Derbyshire drivers have been warned of disruption as a road near Heanor remains closed.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that B6009 Watnall Road in Watnall, near juntion with Narrow Lane, is currently closed in both ways.This is due to flooding from Narrow Lane to Lovesey Avenue, following heavy snow and rain fall over the night.
Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.