Drivers warned as Derbyshire road named among six most dangerous in the country this winter

From Hardknott Pass in the Lake District, to the Devil’s Staircase in Wales, these roads are notorious enough as it is - with hairpin bends and steep gradients. But the experts say that in the winter weather, these routes are even more dangerous, with the risk of skidding, significantly reduced visibility and freezing temperatures.

As many areas in the country have lately received extreme weather warnings and difficult conditions look set to continue in 2023, millions of drivers were told to stay safe when travelling and motoring experts have now named the routes they say drivers should completely avoid in bad weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire’s Cat and Fiddle Road in Peak District, named after the Cat and Fiddle Inn at the summit, is among six routes named as most dangerous this winter. The road running from Macclesfield to Buxton has stunning views of the countryside, but they come at risky consequences.

Derbyshire’s Cat and Fiddle Road in Peak District is among six routes named as most dangerous this winter.

Often named the most dangerous road in the UK, the Cat and Fiddle has an abundance of blind bends, often which are unexpected for drivers. Despite fatalities reducing since road safety measures have been implemented, there are still many serious accidents and incidents which occur. Over the winter time the sharp bends combined with reduced visibility from the weather, and a slippery, icy road surface, make driving along the Cat and Fiddle even more dangerous.

A spokesperson for Road Angel, who compiled the list, said: “With some of the worst winter driving conditions set to continue well into 2023, you must remain extra vigilant when driving to avoid serious accidents on the road. Many of these roads have stunning views - like the picturesque scenes of the Scottish Highlands along Glen Quaich, but such sights can come at a cost in winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad