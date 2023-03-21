News you can trust since 1855
Drivers warned as card payments to be scrapped at car parks in the Derbyshire Dales

Drivers have been warned by that card payments will be scrapped in Derbyshire Dales District Council car parks.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT- 1 min read

The authority will be dropping the option at their pay and display car parks later this year. This is due to mobile operators switching off their 3G networks.

The council wants to focus on the PayByPhone text payment service.

All car parks will also take cash payments.

Derbyshire Dales District Council car park
A council spokesperson said: “We do not, in any case, offer the 3G-supported card payment service at some of our car parks due to poor signal strength in certain rural areas.”

