Drivers warned as busy Derbyshire road partially blocked due to accident

The A38 in Derbyshire is currently partially blocked following an accident.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Traffic monitoring webiste Inrix has reported that the A38 in Northbound is partially blocked between B6179 Derby Road (Kilburn turn off, Coxbench) and A610 / B6441 Hartshay Hill (Hartshay Interchange, Ripley).

This is due to a collision which took place earlier this afternoon.

National Highways are predicting that the event is expected to be cleared between 3.45pm and 4pm.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireA38