Drivers warned as busy Derbyshire road partially blocked due to accident
The A38 in Derbyshire is currently partially blocked following an accident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring webiste Inrix has reported that the A38 in Northbound is partially blocked between B6179 Derby Road (Kilburn turn off, Coxbench) and A610 / B6441 Hartshay Hill (Hartshay Interchange, Ripley).
This is due to a collision which took place earlier this afternoon.
National Highways are predicting that the event is expected to be cleared between 3.45pm and 4pm.