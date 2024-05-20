Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Diversions and shuttle buses will be in place as a busy road in the Peak District will be closed to allow repairs.

On Monday, June 17, Derbyshire County Council will start work on a major 12-week repair programme to rebuild a storm-damaged retaining wall at Brough, near Bradwell.

The retaining wall supports the B6049 Stretfield Road through the village, which runs alongside Bradwell Brook and links the A6187 Hope Road and the A623 Baslow to Chapel Road.

Part of the wall collapsed following a storm in November last year, and temporary emergency repairs helped to shore up the wall and remove loose stone and debris from the road and Bradwell Brook.

A public information drop-in session about the repairs will be held at the Bradwell War Memorial Hall from 3pm until 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 4. Representatives from the county council’s highways, bus and school transport teams will be available to answer any questions about the repairs.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport said: “We apologise for any inconvenience these major repair works will cause, and we have been working hard to carefully plan this project to try to minimise the impact on local communities as much as we can. Our drop-in information session will provide an opportunity for people to ask questions and to find out more.

“We do need to do the repairs over this summer though, because of the lower river level and wildlife issues. Repairs are also needed before the winter approaches, as our surveys have shown there is the risk of the road collapsing which would fully close the road and require much more significant work, causing greater inconvenience.

“We understand that any road closure is inconvenient and we’ll be working six days a week, with extended hours, subject to dry weather conditions to get the work done as quickly as we can.

“We’re also working closely with local organisations to minimise disruption as much as we can, including making special arrangements to help a wedding party get to their venue in the village.

“As we’ll be working in the brook, we can only work from June to September, outside the freshwater fish spawning period June, to meet the requirements set by the Environment Agency.

“Carrying out the works from mid-June, as the end of the school year approaches, means we can also minimise travel disruption for pupils at the Hope Valley College and Lady Manners school. Bus services will take a little longer and parents will receive full details about the changes.

“A temporary shuttle bus will be provided to maintain connections between local bus services including the 271, 272, 173 and 257 to make sure people are able to get to the shops and medical appointments”.

The project includes rebuilding 23 metres of the wall to strengthen it to reduce the risk of a future collapse. Concrete will be used to reinforce the existing wall, which will be covered with the original stone recovered from the brook, to maintain the wall’s natural appearance, in keeping with the local environment.

Stretfield Road will have to be closed in both directions during the repairs as the road is very narrow where the wall has collapsed – leaving less than three metres of width when the excavator and safety fencing is in place. Space is required for an excavator, site cabins and safety fencing which unfortunately means there is insufficient room for pedestrians or traffic on this already very narrow stretch of rural road.

To complete the repairs as quickly as possible, work will be carried out six days a week, with extended hours subject to dry weather conditions.

Once the repairs have been completed, the road will reopen to two-way traffic, removing the existing temporary traffic signals and lane restriction.

As the road will be closed during the repairs to all traffic, a signed diversion route will be in place, using local ‘A’ roads. This will provide a safe route for the HGVs which use Stretfield Road to serve local businesses.

The diversion route will follow Stretfield Road, B6049, A623 From Mires Lane To Long Lane, Middleton Dale, Grindleford Road, Froggatt Road, Froggatt Edge, A625 From Froggatt Edge To District Boundary, Owler Bar Road, Hathersage Road, Sheffield Road, Hope Road.

As the road will be closed, a temporary shuttle bus service will be put in place to supplement local services affected including services 271,272,173 and 257. Arrangements are being finalised with local bus companies and will be available shortly.

