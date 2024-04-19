Drivers urged to follow diversions as accident closes busy Derbyshire road
A road in Ilkeston reminds closed following a traffic accident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Quarry Hill Road in Ilkeston is currently closed both ways from the junction with Seven Houses to the junction with Merlin Way due to a collision.
Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up.
Police officers have appealed to motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.