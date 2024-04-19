Drivers urged to follow diversions as accident closes busy Derbyshire road

A road in Ilkeston reminds closed following a traffic accident.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Apr 2024, 10:32 BST
Quarry Hill Road in Ilkeston is currently closed both ways from the junction with Seven Houses to the junction with Merlin Way due to a collision.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported that slow traffic is building up.

Police officers have appealed to motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

