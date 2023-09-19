News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35

Drivers urged to find alternative routes as large fuel spillage closes busy Derbyshire road

Derbyshire police has warned drivers of a closure on the A515 following a fuel spillage.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A515 remains closed between Ashbourne and Clifton following a ‘large’ fuel spillage in the early hours of this morning.

Drivers have been warned of delays up to 20 minutes and urged to use alternative routes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said on Twitter: “The A515 is closed between Ashbourne and Clifton due to a large fuel spillage. Please find alternative routes and allow extra time for your journeys.”

Related topics:DerbyshireDriversCliftonTwitter