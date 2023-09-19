Drivers urged to find alternative routes as large fuel spillage closes busy Derbyshire road
Derbyshire police has warned drivers of a closure on the A515 following a fuel spillage.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST
A515 remains closed between Ashbourne and Clifton following a ‘large’ fuel spillage in the early hours of this morning.
Drivers have been warned of delays up to 20 minutes and urged to use alternative routes.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said on Twitter: “The A515 is closed between Ashbourne and Clifton due to a large fuel spillage. Please find alternative routes and allow extra time for your journeys.”