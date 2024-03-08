Drivers urged to avoid busy Derbyshire road closed due to incident - as police and fire and rescue attend
A514 Osmaston Road in Derby is currently partially blocked both ways due to an unsafe building between Shaftesbury Street and the railway bridge. The traffic monitoring website has reported that slow traffic is building up in the area.
Fire and rescue and police are currently at the scne and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
In a statement published online a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Osmaston Road is partially closed at the junction of Shaftesbury Street in Derby, to allow Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service to deal with an incident involving an unsafe structure.
“Officers are in the area to assist with the closure, but traffic is building up and we would advise drivers to find alternative routes and allow for extra time for their journeys.”