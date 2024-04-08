Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for journeys when travelling along the A38 in Derbyshire, as overnight maintenance works begin today (Monday, April 8).

Repairs will be carried out to the safety barrier in the central reservation, as well as grass cutting and vegetation clearance along the stretch between Toyota Island and Mickleover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work will be carried out between 8.00pm and 6.00am on weekdays, when traffic numbers are lower.

Maintenance works are taking place along the A38.

Lane closures will be in place to ensure the safety of road users and road workers, and the route may close entirely for certain periods – but these will be carried out in phases along the dual carriageway to minimise disruption as much as possible.

The phases of work are below:

Phase 1: April 8 to April 19 – full northbound carriageway closures from Toyota Island to the A516 Mickleover junction. A southbound lane two closure will be in place during this period.

Phase 2: April 22 to May 17 – full southbound carriageway closures from A516 Mickleover junction to Toyota Island. A northbound lane two closure will be in place during this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase 3: May 20 to June 7 – northbound lane closures from Toyota Island to the A516 Mickleover junction.

Phase 4: June 10 to June 21 – southbound lane closures from A516 Mickleover junction to Toyota Island.