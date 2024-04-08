Drivers set to face months of disruption along busy Derbyshire A-road – with full closures taking place
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for journeys when travelling along the A38 in Derbyshire, as overnight maintenance works begin today (Monday, April 8).
Repairs will be carried out to the safety barrier in the central reservation, as well as grass cutting and vegetation clearance along the stretch between Toyota Island and Mickleover.
The work will be carried out between 8.00pm and 6.00am on weekdays, when traffic numbers are lower.
Lane closures will be in place to ensure the safety of road users and road workers, and the route may close entirely for certain periods – but these will be carried out in phases along the dual carriageway to minimise disruption as much as possible.
The phases of work are below:
Phase 1: April 8 to April 19 – full northbound carriageway closures from Toyota Island to the A516 Mickleover junction. A southbound lane two closure will be in place during this period.
Phase 2: April 22 to May 17 – full southbound carriageway closures from A516 Mickleover junction to Toyota Island. A northbound lane two closure will be in place during this period.
Phase 3: May 20 to June 7 – northbound lane closures from Toyota Island to the A516 Mickleover junction.
READ THIS: Peak District wild campers rescued from Kinder Scout after ‘underestimating’ Storm Kathleen
Phase 4: June 10 to June 21 – southbound lane closures from A516 Mickleover junction to Toyota Island.
National Highways will provide up to date information on their website here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.