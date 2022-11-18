Delays remain likely on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, with multi-way signals in effect as Derbyshire County Council undertakes work along the busy route. Earlier this week, DCC confirmed that it does not expect these improvements to be completed until next year – but work will be suspended temporarily in December to minimise disruption around Christmas.

Roadworks are also taking place further up Sheffield Road, just off the A61 at Sheepbridge, and will remain in place until November 23.

Drivers in Boythorpe and Hasland may also face delays – with Yorkshire Water and Severn Trent Water completing repairs on St Augustines Road, Boythorpe Road, Bacons Lane and Calow Lane.

Drivers are set for delays on several routes across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this weekend.

The closure of the A6 Derwent Way in Matlock also remains in place as part of flood protection works in the town.

Commonside Road at Barlow will be shut until December 4 to allow DCC to repair subsidence on the route.

A section of the A625 at Froggatt Edge is closed until February 2023 as part of a water main renewal scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad