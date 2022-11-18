Drivers set for weekend disruption – with roadworks and busy A-roads closed in Chesterfield, Matlock, the Peak District and Derby
Motorists may face delays to their journeys across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District over the weekend.
Delays remain likely on Sheffield Road at Whittington Moor, with multi-way signals in effect as Derbyshire County Council undertakes work along the busy route. Earlier this week, DCC confirmed that it does not expect these improvements to be completed until next year – but work will be suspended temporarily in December to minimise disruption around Christmas.
Roadworks are also taking place further up Sheffield Road, just off the A61 at Sheepbridge, and will remain in place until November 23.
Drivers in Boythorpe and Hasland may also face delays – with Yorkshire Water and Severn Trent Water completing repairs on St Augustines Road, Boythorpe Road, Bacons Lane and Calow Lane.
The closure of the A6 Derwent Way in Matlock also remains in place as part of flood protection works in the town.
Commonside Road at Barlow will be shut until December 4 to allow DCC to repair subsidence on the route.
A section of the A625 at Froggatt Edge is closed until February 2023 as part of a water main renewal scheme.
In Derby city centre, roadworks on Gower Street, Green Lane, Osmaston Road, London Road and Victoria Street may cause disruption for motorists.