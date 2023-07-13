Drivers may face delays on Newbold Road until July 24, as Derbyshire County Council undertake electricity and gas service connection works.

Roadworks are also in place along Chatsworth Road and Walton Road until July 21.

There will be lane closures on the Doe Lea dual carriageway and the A6135/A616 at Barlborough – between 8.00pm on Thursday, July 13 and 6.00am on Friday, July 14.

Closures and roadworks will impact drivers across the county.

On Sunday, July 16, the A515 at Collycroft will be closed between 4.00am and 11.00am.

Avondale Road in Inkersall will remain closed until July 14, with Derbyshire County Council undertaking major sewage works along the route.

A number of roadworks are taking place along the B6019 between Alfreton and South Normanton – and are set to finish on September 25.

The A6 Derwent Way in Matlock remains closed after flood defence works by the Environment Agency – and is scheduled to reopen on September 17.

Roadworks are in place along Bakewell Road in Matlock until September 30 as Severn Trent complete works,