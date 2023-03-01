Driver's 'first day at new job' sees him stopped by police for transporting insecure items and dangerous breakaway cable on M1 in Derbyshire
Derbyshire police stopped a vehicle transporting items with no securing straps and breakaway cable that was not connected on the motorway in Derbyshire.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:05pm
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle just about to join the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.
The vehicle was reported by officers for transporting a load with no securing straps at all, a breakaway cable not connected, and insecure items.
When he was stopped, the driver tried to justify himself by telling the officers that it was his first day at a new job.