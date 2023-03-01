News you can trust since 1855
Driver's 'first day at new job' sees him stopped by police for transporting insecure items and dangerous breakaway cable on M1 in Derbyshire

Derbyshire police stopped a vehicle transporting items with no securing straps and breakaway cable that was not connected on the motorway in Derbyshire.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 12:05pm

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle just about to join the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.

The vehicle was reported by officers for transporting a load with no securing straps at all, a breakaway cable not connected, and insecure items.

When he was stopped, the driver tried to justify himself by telling the officers that it was his first day at a new job.

