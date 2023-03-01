Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle just about to join the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.

The vehicle was reported by officers for transporting a load with no securing straps at all, a breakaway cable not connected, and insecure items.

When he was stopped, the driver tried to justify himself by telling the officers that it was his first day at a new job.

