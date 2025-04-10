Drivers facing rush-hour delays after crash in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of rush-hour delays after a crash on the A50 in Derbyshire this morning.

Nayional Highways is reporting heavy traffic and one lane closed due to the incident on the A50 Hilton Bypass Westbound after J5 A516 Derby Road (Etwall / Hilton).

Normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until 8:15am today.

Further north, one lane of the M1 southbound has been closed between junctions J34 and J33, due to vehicle tyre change.