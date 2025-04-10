Drivers facing rush-hour delays after crash in Derbyshire

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 10th Apr 2025, 07:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are being warned of rush-hour delays after a crash on the A50 in Derbyshire this morning.

Nayional Highways is reporting heavy traffic and one lane closed due to the incident on the A50 Hilton Bypass Westbound after J5 A516 Derby Road (Etwall / Hilton).

Normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until 8:15am today.

Further north, one lane of the M1 southbound has been closed between junctions J34 and J33, due to vehicle tyre change.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice