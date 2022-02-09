Drivers facing delays on M1 in Derbyshire after spillage causes heavy traffic
A spillage is causing traffic problems on the M1 and leading to delays for drivers travelling in Derbyshire.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:37 am
Earlier this morning, a spillage was reported on the slip road onto the M1 northbound at the Woodall Services, between J30 and J31.
One lane is currently closed while the spillage, which has not yet been identified, is dealt with.
This has caused heavy traffic in the area, which is expected to continue throughout the morning. Normal conditions on the motorway are not expected to return until around 11.00am.