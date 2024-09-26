Drivers facing 40-minute delays on M1 in Derbyshire after lanes closed on motorway

Drivers are facing length delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning, as two lanes of the motorway have been closed.

National Highways is reporting that the incident, on the M1 southbound between junctions J29 and J28, is due to a broken down vehicle.

There are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic, with the incident not expected ro clear before 8.30am today (Thursday)

Two lanes of the M1 are currently closed.

