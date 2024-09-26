Drivers facing 40-minute delays on M1 in Derbyshire after lanes closed on motorway

National Highways is reporting that the incident, on the M1 southbound between junctions J29 and J28, is due to a broken down vehicle.
There are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic, with the incident not expected ro clear before 8.30am today (Thursday)
Two lanes of the M1 are currently closed.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.