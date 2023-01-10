News you can trust since 1855
Drivers face delays as three lanes closed on M1 at Chesterfield following traffic collision

Motorists using the M1 in Derbyshire this morning are set to face delays – following a road collision on M1 Southbound .

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 9:53am

Drivers face queueing traffic as three lanes have beenn closed on the M1 Southbound between junction 29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and junction 28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) following an accident.

Highways England has reported there are currently delays of one hour against expected traffic conditions

