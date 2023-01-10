Drivers face delays as three lanes closed on M1 at Chesterfield following traffic collision
Motorists using the M1 in Derbyshire this morning are set to face delays – following a road collision on M1 Southbound .
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 9:53am
Drivers face queueing traffic as three lanes have beenn closed on the M1 Southbound between junction 29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and junction 28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield) following an accident.
Highways England has reported there are currently delays of one hour against expected traffic conditions