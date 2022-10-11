The serious traffic collision closed the M1 southbound between junctions J27 and J28 earlier this afternoon.

Lane 3 and 4 (of 4) are closed.

Traffic is currently stopped on the northbound carriageway between J27 and J28 to allow the air ambulance to land and safely access the scene.

Traffic is closed in both directions on M1 between Junctions J27 and J28 following a serious crash.

Nottinghamshire Police are in attendance.