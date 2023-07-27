Drivers and revellers warned with traffic already queuing on roads around Derbyshire’s Y Not festival site
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that congestion is growing on the routes around Mouldridge Lane at Pikehall – where the Y Not festival is starting today.
Vehicles are already queuing on roads approaching the festival. Those travelling to Y Not today are Thursday upgrade ticket holders – paying £40 extra for early access and bands including Bombay Bicycle Club, Circa Waves and The Blinders.
With many more attendees set to arrive at the site tomorrow, congestion is likely again throughout the day.
Friday will see performances from headliners Royal Blood, and the likes of The Wombats and The Pigeon Detectives. Revellers will be treated to sets from Kasabian and James on Saturday, before the festival closes on Sunday after performances from DMA’S, The Charlatans and Paul Weller.