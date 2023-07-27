Drivers and revellers warned with traffic already queuing on roads around Derbyshire’s Y Not festival site

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that congestion is growing on the routes around Mouldridge Lane at Pikehall – where the Y Not festival is starting today.

Vehicles are already queuing on roads approaching the festival. Those travelling to Y Not today are Thursday upgrade ticket holders – paying £40 extra for early access and bands including Bombay Bicycle Club, Circa Waves and The Blinders.

With many more attendees set to arrive at the site tomorrow, congestion is likely again throughout the day.

