Hall Bank Road in Hartington has been closed at the youth hostel due to road works carried out by Severn Trent. The road closure will remain in place until 5pm on Wednesday, December 7.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to anyone affected by the closure of Hall Bank in Derbyshire today while our team are making essential upgrades to the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To ensure the safety of our teams and members of the public, a road closure is in place while we complete the work. Again, we’re sorry for any disruption this might be causing.”