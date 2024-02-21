Driver slammed for parking illegally in popular Peak District beauty spot
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have issued a fine after a car was found contravening the white line system on the B6521 Main Road in the Nether Padley area of Grindleford yesterday (February 20).
Officers spotted the vehicle while on patrol as a part of the Road Safety priority programme. Following the incident officers said it is illegal to cross a continuous solid white line if the solid line is on your side of the road, except under certain conditions.
The fine for crossing double white lines where the line nearest to you is solid often results in a driving conviction code TS50 – failing to comply with traffic signs (excluding ‘stop’ signs, traffic lights or double white lines) – resulting in three penalty points and a fine.
A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT added: “Drivers must not stop or park on a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on your side of the road, except to pick up or set down passengers, or to load or unload goods. Failing to comply will result in three penalty points and a fine.”