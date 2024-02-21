Driver slammed for parking illegally in popular Peak District beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a fine after a car was found contravening the white line system on the B6521 Main Road in the Nether Padley area of Grindleford yesterday (February 20).

Officers spotted the vehicle while on patrol as a part of the Road Safety priority programme. Following the incident officers said it is illegal to cross a continuous solid white line if the solid line is on your side of the road, except under certain conditions.

The fine for crossing double white lines where the line nearest to you is solid often results in a driving conviction code TS50 – failing to comply with traffic signs (excluding ‘stop’ signs, traffic lights or double white lines) – resulting in three penalty points and a fine.

