Driver slammed and reported as van parked dangerously in Derbyshire village
Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT met with Bolsover District Council’s Anti Social Behaviour Team and completed a street walk around Creswell yesterday (July 24).
The team have been looking into incidents of anti social behaviour relating to addresses in the village.
While on patrol, officers spotted a dangerously parked van on the junction of Duke Street and Elmton Road.
Officers reported the driver of the van for the offences at the roadside.
A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT said: “Road safety is commonly mentioned when speaking with the community and we will endeavour to tackle these issues within Creswell.”
