Driver slammed and reported as van parked dangerously in Derbyshire village

A driver has been reported after officers spotted a van parked dangerously in Creswell.

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT met with Bolsover District Council’s Anti Social Behaviour Team and completed a street walk around Creswell yesterday (July 24).

The team have been looking into incidents of anti social behaviour relating to addresses in the village.

While on patrol, officers spotted a dangerously parked van on the junction of Duke Street and Elmton Road.

Officers reported the driver of the van for the offences at the roadside.