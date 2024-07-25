Driver slammed and reported as van parked dangerously in Derbyshire village

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Jul 2024, 13:32 BST
A driver has been reported after officers spotted a van parked dangerously in Creswell.

Officers from Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT met with Bolsover District Council’s Anti Social Behaviour Team and completed a street walk around Creswell yesterday (July 24).

The team have been looking into incidents of anti social behaviour relating to addresses in the village.

While on patrol, officers spotted a dangerously parked van on the junction of Duke Street and Elmton Road.

Officers spotted a dangerously parked van on the junction of Duke Street and Elmton Road.

Officers reported the driver of the van for the offences at the roadside.

A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT said: “Road safety is commonly mentioned when speaking with the community and we will endeavour to tackle these issues within Creswell.”

