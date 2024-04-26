Driver flips car after swerving to avoid animal along Derbyshire country lane

The police attended a crash in Derbyshire that saw a driver flip their car while trying to avoid an animal.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:35 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to a single car collision on Robin Hood Road, Whatstandwell, at 10.22am yesterday (Thursday, April 25).

A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a red Hyundai i10 Active. No injuries were sustained.

“It is believed that the driver had swerved to avoid an animal in the road.”

