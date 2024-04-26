Driver flips car after swerving to avoid animal along Derbyshire country lane
The police attended a crash in Derbyshire that saw a driver flip their car while trying to avoid an animal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to a single car collision on Robin Hood Road, Whatstandwell, at 10.22am yesterday (Thursday, April 25).
A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved a red Hyundai i10 Active. No injuries were sustained.
READ THIS: Talks to continue bus route connecting Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire collapse – but Killamarsh residents benefit from new Sheffield link
“It is believed that the driver had swerved to avoid an animal in the road.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.