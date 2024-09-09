Driver fined after parking illegally near Padley Gorge in the Peak District

A driver has been handed a ticket after leaving their vehicle parked illegally near Padley Gorge.

During patrols at the weekend officers from the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team issued a fixed penalty notice to a vehicle for contravening the white line system on the B6521 Padley Gorge near Longshaw.

Following the incident, the Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team issued the following statement: “The vehicle that has been issued a Fixed Penalty Notice was parked near a sign which advised them that parking at the location was an offence.

"Sadly, even with these signs in place motorists still commit offences putting themselves and other road users at risk.

“The Safer Neighbourhood Team would like to point out that the reason for the white line system being in place is the safety of road users, and anyone parking there is placing other motorists and pedestrians at risk. This is the reason that the SNT will continue to enforce the prohibition of parking at these locations where a white line system is present.”

The patrols in the area are a part of the priority Road Safety scheme which includes speeding and dangerous parking offences such as those committed by parking on a white line system.

Local residents who want to have their say on the police priorities can complete a dedicated online survey.